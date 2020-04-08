PANDA - Pandemics Data & Analytics
Covid 19 Pandemic - Data & Science that will save lives and livelihoods.

PANDA’s analysis of the human & economic cost of lockdowns.

Covid-19 live feed data

Pandemics ~ Data & Analytics (PANDA)

Our mission is simple. We see in lockdown and its related intrusions on civil liberties a serious threat not only to lives but to civilization itself. This threat must be resisted.

Our view is that at this juncture, the science is quite clear on what key policy responses should be—or should have been. But this is no longer about the science, if it ever was. What is required now is a mobilisation against what is essentially an enormous public relations machine that is fuelling fear and removing agency from people’s lives the world over.

Latest News

The Great Barrington Declaration

As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.

Protect the vulnerable. Open society.

SIGN THE DECLARATION

FEATURED

Biznews: Busting Myths about Cases

Nov 12, 2020 | ,

We must all be wary of a second wave being manufactured by increases in testing that are presented to us as an increase in cases. It is foolhardy to focus our attention on one disease alone instead of the overall impact of policy choices we make. When we do focus on one disease alone, we should certainly not focus on positive tests but rather on death and hospitalisation data.

Examining Excess Deaths Reporting

Oct 23, 2020 | ,

There is a persistent narrative that South Africa’s official COVID-19 death tally is significantly undercounted because reported excess deaths are higher than the official COVID-19 death toll. It is time to dispel  the  three most prominent myths around South Africa’s excess death reporting.

Interviews – Radio, Podcasts & Videos

