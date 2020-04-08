Covid 19 Pandemic - Data & Science that will save lives and livelihoods.
PANDA’s analysis of the human & economic cost of lockdowns.
Pandemics ~ Data & Analytics (PANDA)
Our mission is simple. We see in lockdown and its related intrusions on civil liberties a serious threat not only to lives but to civilization itself. This threat must be resisted.
Our view is that at this juncture, the science is quite clear on what key policy responses should be—or should have been. But this is no longer about the science, if it ever was. What is required now is a mobilisation against what is essentially an enormous public relations machine that is fuelling fear and removing agency from people’s lives the world over.
Dr Clare Craig explains COVID-19 Testing
Dr Clare Craig explains COVID-19 testing in light of the mass testing currently being carried out...
Biznews: Busting Myths about Cases
Myths about cases By Roy Breeds, Heike Brunner, Shayne Krige, Ian McGorian Throughout the Covid-19...
Likely Consequences of the COVID-19 Lockdown
Likely consequences of the COVID-19 lockdown are discussed by Ivor Cummins and PANDA's Nick...
Crucial Viral Update: PANDA revelations for the UK and more
Crucial Viral Update on Covid-19: seasonality or second waves? The focus is on the UK to...
The Great Barrington Declaration
As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.
Protect the vulnerable. Open society.
Biznews: Busting Myths about Cases
We must all be wary of a second wave being manufactured by increases in testing that are presented to us as an increase in cases. It is foolhardy to focus our attention on one disease alone instead of the overall impact of policy choices we make. When we do focus on one disease alone, we should certainly not focus on positive tests but rather on death and hospitalisation data.
Examining Excess Deaths Reporting
There is a persistent narrative that South Africa’s official COVID-19 death tally is significantly undercounted because reported excess deaths are higher than the official COVID-19 death toll. It is time to dispel the three most prominent myths around South Africa’s excess death reporting.
The evidence is in: the lockdown has been a catastrophic failure
It’s a catastrophe. The lockdown could kill far more people than the virus.
“What has happened in the last four months is the greatest social injustice in SA’s history since apartheid,” says PANDA co-founder Nick Hudson. “The lockdown is based on bad science, poor modelling and even worse judgment on the part of the government.”
